Teenager charged with knife and drug offences

A 15 year-old boy was arrested after a Ford C-Max was stopped by a mobile disruption patrol in Gregson Road, Prescot at around 11.10pm on Monday night, August.26.



A male was seen to jump out of the front passenger seat of the car and into Shaw Lane where he was detained with the assistance of a police dog.

A large bag of cannabis and a lock-knife were both recovered from the rear garden of a property in Shaw Lane.

The teenager was charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of a controlled drug and was released on conditional bail to appear at Merseyside Youth Court on Tuesday, September 10.