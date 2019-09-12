Teenager arrested following stabbing incident in St Helens

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in St Helens last night (Wednesday September 12).



Just before 8.45pm, emergency services were called to Pennine Drive to reports of a teenager having been stabbed by a male from a group who was part of a larger group of around six/seven males.

Another male from the group also attempted to stab a male who was a friend of the victim. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening wound to his thigh.



The group, including the offenders, made off towards Gaskell Park and Havanna Flash.



Earlier today, officers arrested a 17-year-old male from the Newton area in connection with the attack. CCTV, forensic and witness enquiries are continuing, with detectives wanting to hear from anyone with information.



Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said: "We will not tolerate knife crime in our community and this attack is completely unacceptable.

"We urgently need to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw or has since heard anything. Thankfully the victim was not more seriously injured, but this was a frightening incident for the victim and his friend.



"I would ask any person who was in the vicinity yesterday evening who saw the group, or if anyone has any CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage relating to this incident, to contact the investigation team.



"Knife crime devastates families and communities, both of victims and offenders. We are determined to find those responsible and remove them and their weapons from the streets."



Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or 101 with reference 0939 of 11/9/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.