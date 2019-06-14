Teenager accused of kidnapping children and enabling a girl to be raped

A teenager has been accused of kidnapping two schoolchildren and making it possible for a girl of under 13 to be raped.



Chloe Bradley, 19, appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to face four charges which relate to events mainly in 2017 but also a further abduction earlier this month.

It is alleged that Bradley, of Montrose Avenue, Worsley Hall in Wigan that between August 19 and 20 in 2017 she “intentionally arranged or facilitated an act which you believed another person would do in any part of the world, namely St Helens, which would involve the commission of an offence under any of sections 9 to 13 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, namely the rape of a female under 13 years".

She faces two charges of removing both a boy and a girl under the age of 16 from the lawful control of their respective parents or guardians on August 20, 2017 and one of kidnapping the same girl again on June 1 this year.

None of the children can be named, nor those from whose lawful control they are alleged to have been taken, for legal reasons.

Such is the seriousness of the allegations that the case was immediately committed to crown court and Bradley was remanded in custody.

She is due to make her first appearance before a Bolton judge on July 3.