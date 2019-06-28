Teenage boy brutally robbed in St Helens park

A teenage boy was the victim of a brutal robbery after being approached by three men in a St Helens park.



The 17-year-old was walking in Taylor Park in Thatto Heath when he was punched, briefly being left unconscious.

He suffered bruising to his face and head and had to be treated in hospital.

A Diem fishing rod, Diem fishing net and black North Face rucksack were stolen and the three suspects, who wore black clothing, concealed their faces and spoke with Liverpool accents, ran away.

Police were called to a spot close to the boat house at the Regents Road green space at around 8.50pm on Thursday.

CCTV and witness enquiries are being made and detectives want to hear from anyone with information.

Patrols will be in the area to offer reassurance to the community and gather information.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Sumner from Merseyside Police said: "This was a despicable and unprovoked attack and robbery on a lone teenager walking home after fishing. We all need to adopt an attitude of revulsion about groups like this, who prowl our parks and green spaces causing fear and distress to those who use them. We will do everything in our power to make these areas hostile for criminals to operate.

"There will have been people in the park at that time who saw this group, either before, during or after the attack, and we want to hear from them all. Whether you saw or heard anything, or captured a group matching this description on home CCTV, dashcam away from the park or on a mobile device, come forward and we will take positive action to identify those involved.

"I also want to implore anyone who has been offered these stolen items since last night, or seen them online or elsewhere, to do the right thing and tell us more. Working closely with our communities and partners, we can and will ensure that the green spaces of St Helens remain safe places to visit and enjoy at all times."

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police on 101 quoting reference number 19100340591. Names or other information can also be passed to the charity Crimestoppers, which is completely independent of the police, on 0800 555 111.