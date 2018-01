Police say a teenage girl from St Helens who had been missing since Friday has been found safe and well.

Cleo Rose Morris, was last seen at around 10.40pm on Friday January 26 in Royal Grove, St Helens.

Last night, Merseyside Police put out an urgent appeal to find her.

But this afternoon the force said that she has been located.

Cleo has links to the Liverpool, Runcorn and St Helens areas.

A police spokesman thanked the public and media "for their assistance in this matter".