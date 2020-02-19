Taxi driver in St Helens found with drugs hidden in Lynx and de-icer cans

Police officers on patrol on Tuesday evening (Feb 18) stopped a taxi driver on Garswood Road, St Helens and during the routine stop check found a quantity of drugs in the vehicle.



He, along with the passenger were both searched under a drugs warrant where hidden inside a can of de-icer, officers found numerous bags of suspected Cannabis.

Then officers found a can of Lynx Africa containing a number of bags of white powder, suspected as being cocaine.

Also found in the taxi were a number of phones and a quantity of cash.

The driver, a 38 year old man from Newton-le-Willows was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and drug driving, whilst the passenger, a 25 year old man from Haydock was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Both men were taken to custody for questioning and the council have been contacted around the driver's taxi licence.

Supt Tami Garvey-Jones said: “Taxi drivers have a duty of care to those they are driving around the region and being under the influence of drugs heavily effects their judgement and driving ability and puts passengers and other road users in huge danger.

“If you know someone taking drugs, supplying them or carrying them, then let us know. This shouldn’t be tolerated by anyone, whether in St Helens or elsewhere."

Contact @MerPolCC or call 101 with any information.” #OpTarget