Stolen car in St Helens may be linked to chip shop crash drama

Merseyside Police are appealing for information following the theft of a car in St Helens in the early hours of Tuesday, January 22.



Between 1.40am and 2.40am unknown offenders gained entry to a property on Kiln Lane in Eccleston.

They stole a set of car keys before making their escape in a white Ford Focus ST, registration YR67 FLV, which was parked outside.

At around 3.20am a white Ford Focus, believed to be on stolen plates, was driven into the shutters of The Big Chippy on Warrington Road in Prescot before driving away.

There was no attempt to gain entry but extensive damage was caused to the premises.

Detectives are examining whether the two incidents are linked and appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who saw the stolen white Ford Focus ST in the early hours of Tuesday or has any information about where it is being stored is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 19100021769.