Stolen BMW crashed after St Helens police pursuit

A stolen car crashed after a police pursuit that began in St Helens on Tuesday.

The BMW X5, which had been reported stolen from Formby on April 30, was spotted in the town on Tuesday night at around 8.25pm.

Police officers began to track the vehicle and a pursuit ensued, backed up by the National Police Air Service.

The car reached the Knowsley area and was involved in a collision with a grey Peugeot and a blue Renault Clio on Seth Powell Way, Stockbridge Village.

Police say none of the occupants of the cars required medical attention.

A spokesman for Merseyside police said: "We arrested two men. A 24-year-old man from Huyton was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of criminal property, aggravated vehicle taking, possession of Class B drug (cannabis) and breach of a court order.

"A 28-year-old man from Bootle was arrested on suspicion of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, drug driving and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

"Both men were taken to a police station in Merseyside to be interviewed."