St Helens woman jailed for causing death of former teacher in motorway accident

Anne Marie Crook

Anne Marie Crook, 43, of Cheviot Avenue, St Helens was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving

Crook was sentenced to four years and eight months imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for a period of five years and three3 months.

On Thursday, October 31, 2019 emergency services were called to the southbound slip road of the M57 at Junction 5 to reports of a collision between a Renault Clio, driven by Crook, and a Honda Jazz.

Crook and the driver of the Honda Jazz, 64-year-old retired head teacher and carer Paula Kingdon from Sheffield, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Paula Kingdon sadly passed away whilst Crook was left in a critical condition in hospital. She has since made a full recovery.

A full investigation, CCTV and witness enquiries were carried out after the incident and Crook was interviewed and later charged for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

Roads Policing Inspector Stuart McIver said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts today are very much with the family of Paula who described her as a caring auntie and devoted former head teacher of Westfield School in Chesterfield.

"Her sudden death impacted on the whole Westfield school community and her neighbours in Meersbrook, Sheffield where Paula lived.”

“This is a tragic case where an innocent woman has unnecessarily lost her life”.

“Crook has been left in no doubt about the consequences of her actions, and I hope she will reflect on the impact this has had on the victim’s family.