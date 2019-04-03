St Helens woman appears in court after her dog attacked a four-year-old

A St Helens dog owner has been ordered to keep her dog permanently muzzled and on a short non-extendable lead when in a public place



Lesley Bridge, 52, of Lowe Street, St Helens, pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 3 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 for being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control in a public place.

Woman hauled before the court

Liverpool and Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates Court heard that on Friday 14 September 2018, her male Yorkshire terrier type dog known as Alfie launched an attack on a four-year-old the child in nearby Randon Grove, causing injury.

The incident was reported to St Helens Council’s Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service, who then investigated the incident and brought the matter to court.

Magistrates made the contingent destruction order with a number of conditions including that the dog be muzzled and kept on a secure lead at all times when in public.

Bridge was also fined £80, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, along with £200 prosecution costs.



Welcoming the outcome, Principal Environmental Health Officer, Mike Petersen, who manages the Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service, said: "Sadly incidents such as this - whilst uncommon - continue to occur and sometimes with very serious consequences for all involved.



“On this occasion a child was injured, and I see this as wholly unacceptable and an aggravating factor in the case. All dogs of any size and breed have the potential to be dangerous and we would urge all dog owners to take the necessary steps to control their dogs or face the consequences in court.



“We’re satisfied with this result and will continue to work alongside Merseyside Police in dealing with these offences."