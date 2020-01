A woman has denied failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis during a police investigation.



It is alleged that Sereta Keenan, 43, did not provide the specimen in Wigan on December 20.

A trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on April 1.

Keenan, of Linden Way, in Eccleston, St Helens, was remanded on unconditional bail until then.