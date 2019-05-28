St Helens suspect on wanted list as man sought over assault hands himself in

Police are still trying to trace a suspected offender from St Helens after a man on a force wanted list handed himself in.



Merseyside Police is looking for Thomas Finch, 34, who is accused of breaching a restraining order.

Other news: Tougher theory tests stump nearly half of learner drivers at St Helens test centre



Officers are out and about in St Helens and Knowsley carrying out Operation Chipley, a targeted search tracing those wanted for crimes ranging from anti-social behaviour to domestic abuse.

The operation has already had some success after 37-year-old Stephen Bashar, who was wanted on suspicion of assault, voluntarily surrendered to the police on the day his photograph was circulated.

The force hopes to reduce the number of offenders on the streets and make the region a safer place.

Detective Sergeant Ruth Tickle from the East Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit said: “You, as a member of our Merseyside public, have every right to feel safe where you live and work and that’s why we need your help to track down these wanted faces.

“It’s crucial that we speak out and support one another as often victims of crime can find themselves suffering in silence with little knowledge of how they can get help or guidance.

"I hope this operation gives the public the confidence to report incidents to us, knowing we’ll investigate, offer support and bring offenders to justice regardless of the crime committed.

“I’d also like to assure all those who are wanted or involved in criminal behaviour, that when we do find you, you’ll be brought into custody, put before the courts and could end up back in prison.

"Whatever information you may have, no matter how small, please get in touch – together we can make our community a safer and more enjoyable place to be.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Finch can contact Merseyside Police via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook by searching for Merseyside Police CC. Residents can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111.