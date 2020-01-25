St Helens police want to speak to this man in connection with 'very inappropriate' behaviour towards females on a bus

Detectives are issuing the CCTV image of a man who may have information following an incident on a bus in St Helens, November 2019.



At around 1.50pm on Thursday 21 November, an incident took place on the Arriva 10a bus going from St Helens to Liverpool. A man was reported as acting very inappropriately and making gestures towards a group of females. The girls were left distressed, left the bus at their stop, and later reported the incident to police.



Since the offence, extensive enquiries have been carried out, working closely with the bus company in order to identify this male. One man was questioned but has since been released without charge.



Detective Constable Daniel Pilling said: "This incident was extremely alarming and we are speaking to the victims and witnesses to ensure they are supported throughout our investigation. We are determined to find this man and further our investigation.



"The man pictured may have information to assist these enquiries, so I would encourage him or anyone who recognises him to come forward."



Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 19100683724.