St Helens police officers nominated for National Bravery Award after disarming an armed man

PC Mark Field at Downing Street reception today

PC Mark Field and PC Kirsty John were patrolling their patch in November 2019 when a man called emergency services to say he had a gun on Parr Stocks Road and threatened to shoot people.

As they arrived on the scene, the offender pointed the firearm at the two officers through the windscreen of their patrol car, with PC Field reacting quickly to disarm the suspect efficiently using the techniques he has been trained to deploy.

He said: “I am delighted and proud to be recognised for work which was all in the course of duty.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Kirsty and I had limited information to go on but were aware the offender had a firearm which had put members of the public at risk. We were trapped in the small car park as there were cars parked behind our vehicle, and the offender was blocking the front of the car.

“I got out of the car and used my instinct to deal with him and protect other people’s safety, including my colleague Kirsty.

“It was a priority that the offender’s mental health was assessed before being interviewed and later charged.”

The man was arrested for possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and was subsequently jailed for 12 months.

PC Field will both attend the National Police Bravery Awards in London on December 9, after him and PC John were nominated alongside officers from 43 Forces across the country.

He has also attended a Downing Street reception in recognition of his bravery.

PC Field and PC were put forward for the nomination by their supervisor, which was then submitted by Merseyside Police Federation.

Tony Fairclough, from Merseyside Police Federation, said: “The officers involved had limited, yet specific, information to inform their dynamic decision-making.

“Without doubt, their prompt and decisive actions, putting the safety of the public ahead of their own, led to the effective resolution of a very difficult situation.

“This goes to show the dangers officers can face as they go about their duties. We are very proud of Mark and Kirsty and they are very worthy nominees.”

As well as being nominated for The National Bravery Award, both officers were awarded a Chief Constable’s Commendation in 2019.