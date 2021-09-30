St Helens officers make numerous arrests in fight against organised crime

10 simultaneous warrants took place across St Helens

The 10 simultaneous warrants took place on Union Street, Lord Street, Queens Street, Grove Street, Pennine Drive and Stainton Close, all in St Helens as well as Edward Street and Church Street, both in Haydock.

During the day’s activity, officers arrested seven people as well as seized drugs, drug dealing paraphernalia and cash. Officers also undertook a series of stop searches around the area.

This activity forms part of the police's proactive response to serious violence, whereby officers use various tactics and resources to locate criminals, take them off the streets and protect those living in the local area.

“Warrants are hugely important when it comes to bringing offenders to justice. However this is one of the final parts of the puzzle. Before any warrant can take place, we must spend a lot of time scoping out the area, speaking to the community and piecing together the full picture of potential criminality taking place.” Says Inspector Rob Budden.

Arrest details are as follows:

A 42 year old man from Lord Street, St Helens was arrested on suspicion of Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property and obstructing police.

A 33 year old man from Blackbrook Road, St Helens was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug.

Three men aged 17, 21 and 40 as well as a 35 year old woman from Haydock were arrested during the warrant on Edward Street on suspicion of Possession with intent to supply Class A and B and Possession of criminal property.

A 58 year old man from Stainton Close, St Helens was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a controlled Class A drug.

All those arrested were taken to custody for questioning.

Inspector Budden continued “We conduct this style of policing regularly to ensure those living, working and visiting St Helens are protected. We will continue to listen to the public’s concerns and act on any information given to us.

“This activity helps us to disrupt organised crime, gain intelligence and safeguard people who may be being exploited.

“Information from our communities plays a vital part in bringing offenders to justice, so I would like to encourage the public to continue to come forward to us, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously, so that we can take action.”