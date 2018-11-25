St Helens murder probe: Police release image of man they are hunting

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the brutal murder of a young woman in St Helens.



Merseyside Police detectives are urgently trying to trace the whereabouts of 23-year-old Adam Bretton from Warrington.

Officers think he has vital information for the investigation and are urging him to come forward to assist them.

The murder probe began on Saturday after a 29-year-old woman was found in a house on Swan Avenue in Derbyshire Hill with multiple stab wounds.

She was treated at the scene and an air ambulance flew in to try to save her but all medical efforts were in vain.

Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) John Williams said: "I would like to reassure the local community that incidents like this are extremely rare and would ask anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

"We have stepped up high visibility patrols and they will remain in the area over the coming days to assist with the investigation and to reassure the community.

"Brettle is someone we are very keen to speak to as soon as possible as our investigation into this tragic murder continues.

“I would advise the public not to approach Brettle directly if you see him, but to call police on 999 immediately so that we can take the necessary action.

“I also want to make it clear that having any current association with Brettle will bring police officers to your door, so I would encourage anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward as soon as possible."

A Home Office post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death and the woman's next of kin have been informed.

The scene remains cordoned off for forensic examinations and officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.

Police say they believe the victim knew her killer.

Anyone with information on Brettle's whereabouts can also contact Merseyside Police's social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or on Facebook by searching for Merseyside Police CC.

Residents can also call 101, quoting incident reference 18400045065 , or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.