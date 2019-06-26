St Helens man who rode stolen moped recklessly in residential area is jailed

A 20-year-old man from St Helens who rode a stolen moped recklessly at high speed in a residential area has been jailed for eight weeks.



Adam Goodier, 20, of Smithfield Street, St Helens was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance. He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for two years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

The stolen moped

On Sunday, April 21, 2019, he came to the attention of officers on patrol in Hammond Street, Parr.

He made off and the moped was recovered round the corner in Ramford Street. Following enquiries it became clear that the moped was stolen, uninsured and had been driven recklessly and at speed in a residential area.

Chief Inspector Gary O’Rourke from Merseyside Police said: “This is a fantastic result and we really hope it demonstrates just how seriously both the police and courts take the anti-social and criminal use of off-road bikes and motorcycles.

"Fantastic work is carried out every day by our officers to disrupt this kind of activity and too see someone given a custodial sentence for such behaviour is a positive result.

“The summer holidays are fast approaching and we know that typically, incidents involving off-road bikes and motorcyles increase during this period.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind parents and guardians of the dangers these bikes can present and urge you not to buy these for your children as there is nowhere in Merseyside to ride them legally without a driving licence and insurance.

“We continue to work tirelessly with partners including schools, local authorities, housing associations and youth groups to reduce the use of these bikes and it shows in the number of seizures and arrests we regularly make.

"However, we are by no means complacent and the summer months will see another big push in removing bikes that are ridden anti-socially and illegally from our communities.

“We know the concern these bikes cause to our communities and I would continue to urge the public to come forward and report such incidents to us so we can take action.

"If you have information on where bikes are being stored, where they are regularly being ridden, and what vehicles are transporting them – let us know, report online, call Crimestoppers or even send a message to us on social media. We will take action whenever we can to remove dangerous vehicles from the streets, and when stolen will look to reunite them with their rightful owners."

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Jane Kennedy said: “I welcome this sentence and hope others who own or are considering using these bikes take note.

"Merseyside Police take these incidents very seriously and will take action where possible. I would continue to urge people if they have any information about where these bikes are being used or stored to please report it to the police or anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers. Your information could help Merseyside Police to take even more of these nuisance bikes off our roads.

“Merseyside Police continues to work very hard to prevent the illegal and anti-social use of nuisance bikes. This sentence is a great example of the efforts they are making to ensure our roads are safer and bring those who put the safety of others in jeopardy to justice."

Anyone with information on who is using off-road bikes illegally and where they are being stored is asked to message @MerPolCC, call 101 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111. Follow your local policing Merseyside Police Twitter and Facebook pages to see some of the successes of Operation Brookdale, and how you can provide information. #OpBrookdale