St Helens man who had sex with a cone is due to learn his fate

A man from St Helens who admitted to having sex with a plastic cone in front of shocked staff at Wigan’s main railway station is due to be sentenced.



Trevor Smith, 38, has already appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to outraging public decency during a bizarre drunken incident at North Western and was later sent to Bolton Crown Court where he will learn his fate from a judge on Thursday.

Wigan North Western station

Justices have previously heard that on April 14 Smith, from Arrivato Plaza, St Helens, was seen sitting in a lift with his trousers and underpants round his ankles at the station with a cleaning cone on his lap, "appearing to have sex with it and thrusting his hips at it."

The defendant later explained that he was the worse for drink and had also taken a powder given to him by friends to cheer him up that he thought was cocaine - but later turned out not to be a drug at all.

The hearing was told that at around 9.30pm, a Virgin Trains team leader was asked by a colleague to meet him at the station lift to platform four - at the subway level.

Once at the lift, the team leader looked through the window in the closed lift door and saw the defendant siting on the floor with a cleaning cone, upside down, on his lap.

At this point, the witness took a picture of Smith then opened the door to see what he was doing and could see that Smith had his trousers pulled down and appeared to be thrusting his hips towards the cone.

He also noticed that Smith had white powder around his nose.

As a result, he contacted the British Transport Police who sent an officer who entered the lift and found Smith now on top of the cone still thrusting into it.

Realising he was being watched, Smith began pulling his trousers up before being helped to his feet by the officer who also observed the powder around his lower face what appeared to be further drugs on the lift’s floor.

As a result Smith was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled class A drug although it later turned out it wasn’t a drug and so he was de-arrested, although he was later reported for outraging public decency.

Smith said he had been drinking heavily that day, watching the football, and that he suffered from diabetes and depression.

Friends had seen that he was getting down and given him a white powder that he believed to be cocaine but he was not sure.

He stated he was heading home on the train and had entered the lift, thinking he was in a locked room and that was all he could remember.

The hearing was told the officer impressed on Smith how what he had done had impacted on witnesses and also the fact that any other person could have seen what they had - children or otherwise.

The court was told that Smith was extremely apologetic and understood how the situation he had got into himself into could be interpreted.

It was heard that he had previous convictions for other outraging public decency.