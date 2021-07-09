St Helens man wanted on recall to prison
Police are searching for St Helens man Adam Price, who is wanted on a recall to prison.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:58 am
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:01 pm
25-year-old Price was released on licence earlier this month following a prison sentence for breaching a restraining order. He has now been recalled after breaching conditions of the licence.
Price is white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with ginger hair and blue eyes.
If you have seen Price or hold any information, come forward via @MerPolCC on Twitter, 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook, 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000461904.