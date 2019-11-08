St Helens man sentenced to six years in prison for child sex offences

A 33-year-old man from St Helens has been jailed for sex offences against a child.



James Prytherch of Cheviot Avenue, St Helens, admitted a total of 16 counts of sexual activity with a child, sexual communication with a child and grooming offences.

Today, at Liverpool Crown Court, he was sentenced to six years in prison and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Detective Constable Rebecca Robinson said: “The victim in this case has shown great courage in coming forward to police and I hope today's sentencing gives her some closure and allows her to move forward with her life.

“The crimes Prytherch committed against the victim are appalling and we welcome the fact that he will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars, where he will no longer pose a risk to children.

"I also hope this sentencing encourages anyone who has suffered a sexual offence to please contact us.

"We have a specialist team ready to treat you with respect, care and compassion and make sure that reports are properly and thoroughly investigated.”

Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence contact the Unity team on 0151 777 1382 or call officers on 101. You can also contact DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Support for victims is also available through the registered charity the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, who can be contacted on 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063 or Rape and Sexual Assault Merseyside (RASA) on 0151 558 1801.