St Helens man pleads guilty to assaulting two police officers

A 36 year-old man has been sentenced for assaulting two police officers following a disturbance in St Helens.



Officers were called to Sherdley Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 28 last year following reports of a fight.

When officers arrived and attempted to detain the man they were spat at and abused.

James Price, of Sherdley Road, pleaded guilty to assaulting two officers, obstructing a third police officer and threatening behaviour.

He was given a Community Order with rehabilitation requirement, 280 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90, costs of £300 and compensation of £200.

Local policing inspector Neil Birkett said: "The officers who attended on that day were there to check on the safety and welfare of members of the public following reports of a fight. Instead they were met with a barrage of abuse and aggression by James Price.

"It is credit to them that they acted with complete calmness and self-control throughout in order to detain Price and ensure he was brought to justice."