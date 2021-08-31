St Helens man jailed for supplying drugs

Liam Garvey

He is the latest to be jailed as part of Operation Venetic – an international operation targeting criminals who used a mobile encryption service to try to evade detection.

Liam Garvey, 28 years, of The Boulevard, Thatto Heath was arrested as part of Operation Venetic and charged with conspiring to supply a Class A drug (cocaine), two counts of conspiring to supply Class B drugs (cannabis and ketamine), one of conspiracy to produce a Class B drug (cannabis), and possession of cannabis.

Garvey, who was attributed to the handles 'chopper-reid' and 'butterflyjuice' was arrested at his home on May 13 this year.

Garvey pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced today, Tuesday, August 31, to nine years, nine months in prison.

Detective Constable Kevin Mitchell said: “Today yet another criminal has been put behind bars as part of national Operation Venetic.

“Garvey was involved in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and ketamine across Merseyside and sought to profit from the misery they inflict on vulnerable people in the heart of our communities, and the violence and intimidation that so often goes hand in hand with drug dealing.

“It is good news for the people of Merseyside that this man will now spend a significant period of time behind bars, unable to cause further harm.

“I truly hope he spends the time reflecting on the poor choices he has made. Our officers will always stay one step ahead of drug dealers, working with law enforcement agencies across the world to keep pace with any technology they believe may help hem evade capture, and showing that ultimately crime simply does not pay