St Helens man jailed for rape and assault

Lee Cunliffe

On Friday, January 21, Cunliffe of Lower Hall Street, St Helens, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 17 years in prison (plus five on extended licence) for three counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration six counts of breaching a restraining order, false imprisonment and coercive and controlling behaviour.

Cunliffe denied the charges and was found guilty following a trial on Wednesday, November 10.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said: “We share the victim’s relief and satisfaction that Cunliffe has been dealt with by the courts.

“While no sentence can repair the pain and suffering Cunliffe has caused to his victim, I hope that he will reflect on his despicable actions while behind bars.

“By denying the offences, he has put his victim through the additional pain of being forced to relive her ordeal through his trial and it is pleasing to know he has been jailed for a long time.

“I would like to pay tribute to the strength and bravery shown by the victim in coming forward to provide evidence against Cunliffe so that justice could be served. To be a victim of such offences, and then go through the additional stress of a court case, is extremely tough and she will continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“I cannot stress how important it is that anyone who finds themselves in a violent or controlling relationship doesn’t stay silent but finds the courage to speak to someone about it. You are not alone and there is a lot of help available, both via Merseyside Police and our partner organisations, so please take that first step.

“I would also encourage neighbours and friends of those that are suffering from domestic abuse to speak up. Trust your instincts - if something you’ve seen or heard doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. By knowing the signs of domestic abuse, you could help a friend, colleague or family member. Domestic abuse isn’t just physical – it can be emotional, physical, sexual, financial or controlling behaviour.”

Anyone with information on domestic abuse can contact @MerPolCC, 101 or @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111

If someone is in immediate danger they should dial 999 and speak to an operator but police also accept that openly speaking is not always an option.