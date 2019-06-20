St Helens man jailed for making threats with large knife

A St Helens man has been jailed after threatening someone with a knife and possessing Class A drugs

Frankie Parr, 30, of Corporation Street, was today sentenced to 21 months in prison after he was found guilty in Liverpool Crown Court.

The knife used in the incident

The incident happened in St Helens Town Centre in the early hours of 2nd May when officers were called to Westfield Street, close to the Wheatsheaf pub, to reports of an altercation involving two men.

The reports stated that one of the men was in possession of a knife and making threats.

Following enquiries, Parr was arrested, charged and remanded in custody.

Sergeant Leyland said “I’m pleased with the sentence that Parr has received and I hope this shows others that using threatening behaviour and carrying weapons will result in positive action taking place.

“We understand that people carry knives with a belief that this is a form of protection, but this couldn’t be further from the truth - luckily Parr did not use the knife against anyone, however just by carrying it, he put the wider public and himself in serious danger.

“If you see someone carrying a weapon, acting suspiciously or aggressively towards yourself or others and feel threatened, then please don’t hesitate to call the police on 101 or in an emergency, always call 999. It is better to be safe than sorry.”