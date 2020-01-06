St Helens man jailed for computer misuse and sex offences

A 27 year old man from St Helens was sentenced to two years imprisonment at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading guilty to offences contrary to the Computer Misuse Act and Sexual Offences Act.



Scott Cowley purchased Imminent Monitor Malware and used it to infect the computers of his innocent victims. This enabled him to take control of their web cameras which he used to watch his victims.

Cowley was arrested on November 25, 2019 following an international operation involving eight countries, which targeted purchasers of the Imminent Monitor Remote Access Trojan (IM RAT).

Following his arrest, Specialist Officers forensically analysed Cowley’s computer equipment and found the Imminent Monitor malware, as well as a series of folders containing the recordings of his victims.

Cowley is also subject to a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and a 10 year Sexual Offender Notification requirement.

Detective Sergeant Steve Frame from the NWROCU said: “Today we welcome the sentencing of Scott Cowley who used highly technological methods to obtain private videos and images of innocent victims for his own sexual gratification.

"This conviction demonstrates that despite the high tech nature of the Cyber Crime, offenders have no place to hide.

"We take all reports of cybercrime seriously and are absolutely committed to tackling and undermining this evolving threat. If you have been the victim of a similar crime, or suspect somebody is involved in committing this type of crime please call 101 and report it to your local police force.”