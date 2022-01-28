St Helens man jailed for child sex offences

Ian Watson

Ian Watson, 56, of Churchfields, St Helens was sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of arranging and facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence.

The sentencing follows an investigation by specialist officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU).

During March 2020 Watson talked online to a person he believed to be a another adult to make arrangements to meet a nine year old boy with the intention of engaging in sexual activity with him. He was arrested by Merseyside Police at his home address on March 30, 2020.

During this investigation, the victims in this case were not real.

Detective Inspector Andy Buckthorpe of NWROCU said: “Ian Watson was a significant risk to children and we’re extremely glad that our investigation has stopped him from being able to act on his abusive intentions.

“Here at the NWROCU we’re committed to protecting children from sexual exploitation. Law enforcement operates across the internet and we're committed to ensuring those who use this means of communicating with those believe to be children to arrange sexual abuse are brought before the courts to face justice.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of child abuse, or thinks a child is being abused, to contact police immediately on 101, where a report can be made in confidence.”

Detective Sergeant Rob Deponeo, from Merseyside Police said: “Offenders often think that the internet will offer them complete anonymity to commit offences, but, as today’s sentence shows that this is not the case.

“Merseyside Police has specialist officers working tirelessly in partnership with other agencies such as the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit to identify offenders, no matter where they live or what devices they use.

"A huge amount of work is done by law enforcement agencies throughout the world to identify offenders, infiltrate their networks and uncover the evidence we need to put them behind bars and ensure that suitable safeguarding measures are put in place.

“We work with other UK forces, agencies and CEOP (the Child Exploitation Online Protection centre), as well as agencies in other countries who share our desire and determination to protect children from depraved and dangerous offenders such as Watson. We will use every tactic and technological advancement available to ensure people cannot and do not get away with the terrible crimes they have committed.”

If you have concerns about someone’s online behaviour, contact Merseyside Police either by DM @MerPolCC, or by calling 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you suspect that the life of a child or adult is in immediate danger or a crime is ongoing dial 999.

The Lucy Faithfull Foundation is the only UK-wide child protection charity dedicated solely to preventing child sexual abuse, and works with families that have been affected by sexual abuse.