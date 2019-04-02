St Helens man jailed for brutal machete attack on teenage girl

A St Helens man has been jailed for almost a decade after brutally attacking a teenage girl with a machete.



Joshua O’Donnell, of Pennine Drive,was sentenced to nine and a half years at Liverpool Crown Court after being found guilty of attacking 18-year-old Megan Lea.

The assault took place in the early hours of October 5 after an argument with a taxi driver on Pennine Drive.

During the incident O’Donnell, 20, attacked the victim with a machete causing serious injuries fracturing her skull.

Ms Lea underwent medical treatment at Whiston Hospital for her injuries.

Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said: “Joshua O’Donnell claimed he had no recollection of the incident and continued to deny responsibility for the assault, forcing the matter to go to trial and thereby, prolonging the anxiety for the victim.

“I hope that the sentencing gives Megan a sense of closure and allows her to move on with her life.

"Joshua O’Donnell will have a considerable period of time whilst in prison to reflect on the consequences of his actions.”