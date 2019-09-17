St Helens man jailed after pleading guilty to armed robberies

A 35 year-old man from St Helens has been jailed after pleading guilty to two armed robberies in the town.



On August 10 this year two men entered D&T Wines on Standish Street, St Helens. One of the men was armed with a knife.

The shop assistant was threatened and the men fled the scene with cash and a bottle of whisky.

Three days later, on August 13, two men with their faces covered and armed with a kitchen knife and a hammer entered Bet Fred, on Bickerstaffe Street in St Helens and demanded cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

Christopher Heffey, 35, of Providence Court, Charles Street, St Helens, was arrested and charged with both robberies and remanded into custody.

He pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court and was sentenced to five-and-a-half years imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said: “I am pleased that Heffey was detained and charged so promptly following the two robberies and has now been sent to jail for the offences.

“Business robberies are not victimless crimes, they often involve people who are just trying to do their job becoming victims of traumatic and sometimes violent incidents and as such we treat them extremely seriously.

“We regularly work with partners to provide advice on practices and measures business owners can introduce to make their businesses more secure and engage in high visibility patrols in areas with high footfall to reassure businesses and shoppers alike.

“Enquiries remain ongoing in relation to the second male and I would ask anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation to contact us or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”