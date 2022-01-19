St Helens man jailed after breaching Criminal Behaviour Order

John Corrigan

John Corrigan, 22, from the Parr area of St Helens, was originally issued with a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on Wednesday. September 1, 2021.

Officers from the Community Policing Team at St Helens submitted the CBO application after Corrigan was convicted of several thefts from motor vehicles in St Helens over a 12-month period.

The order prevented Corrigan from entering specific areas of St Helens, however on Sunday, December 12, 2021 Corrigan broke into a vehicle on Wilbur Street and stole a number of tools. On Thursday, December 16, 2021 he also attempted to break into another vehicle on Vulcan Way.

Both incidents were captured on CCTV which showed Corrigan at each incident.

Before these offences Corrigan was charged and due to appear at court on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 for a burglary that took place on Tuesday. May 11, 2021 on Newton Road, St Helens. He failed to attend but was arrested by officers the next day and remanded in custody.

Speaking after his sentencing Detective Inspector Tony O'Brien said: “Corrigan knew that if he breached the conditions of this order, he would be returned to court and jailed.

“Despite these conditions which clearly stated he must not touch or enter any motor vehicle that does not belong to him, without the permission of the owner/user he committed further offences.

“His sentencing shows our relentlessness when dealing with repeat offenders who target our residents’ belongings and cause such stress and inconvenience in our communities.”