St Helens man involved in armed siege is jailed

Detectives in St Helens have welcomed the sentencing of a Thatto Heath man to three years, four months in prison in relation to an armed containment in Thatto Heath in August.



At 10.40pm on Saturday, August 24, officers were called to an address in Nutgrove Road to reports of a domestic incident in which threats were made and a woman was assaulted.

Following an armed containment at the address, officers entered the address at around 1am on Sunday, August 25 and detained a man.

Christopher Noon, 26, from Thatto Heath was subsequently charged with breach of a harassment order; assault occasioning actual bodily harm; false imprisonment; affray and threats to kill.

Noon was sentenced to three years, four months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Bob Sandham said: "Noon is clearly a dangerous man and to see him removed from the streets for the foreseeable future is welcome, both for us and for his victim, who has shown immense strength throughout this investigation.

"Hopefully to see Noon imprisoned will provide some comfort as she moves forward in her life, away from the fear, harm and distress Noon has caused.

"I'd also like to take this opportunity to remind any victim of domestic abuse that help and support is out there.

"Merseyside Police has dedicated, specially trained officers to support victims and those officers, together with partners, work all year round to help people experiencing or at risk of domestic abuse.

"There is a range of help available from specially trained officers in the forces Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, to IDVAs (Independent Domestic Violence Advisors) and numerous charities and organisations across Merseyside. If you can find the courage to come forward and report it, there are people ready to support you and treat you with compassion, respect and care.

To report domestic abuse you can contact @MerPolCC, 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always call 999.

Information and a list of numbers is also available on the Merseyside Police website in the Support and Advice section - https://www.merseyside.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/support-helplines