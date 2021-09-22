St Helens man handed Criminal Behaviour Order for harrassing shop workers

Paul Green

The CBO was issued in relation to 35-year-old Paul Green from St Helens, at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 17.

Officers from the Community Policing Team at St Helens submitted the CBO application after Green became aggressive and disruptive towards staff in a convenience store after stealing from the shop.

The order will prevent Green from entering several stores in Merseyside and any shops in Church Square Shopping Centre.

Other prohibitions for Green are as follows:

- In the county of Merseyside, he must not engage in conduct causing or likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to any person, or incite others to engage in such conduct. This includes police officers and police community support officers whether in uniform or non-uniform attire.

- Within the County of Merseyside remain in any retail store, when asked to leave by a member of staff .

- Within the County of Merseyside enter any of the following stores Tesco, B&M, McColls, Superdrug, Savers, Poundland, Asda, The Range, Wilkos and Boots.

Speaking after the order was issued Chief Inspector Paul Holden said: “We hope that Green’s criminal behaviour order serves as warning to those who try to harass or attack shop workers who are just doing their job will be brought to justice.

“We will continue to work alongside businesses and their staff, to ensure that they are offered the necessary support and protection.

“To apply for such an order is the necessary consequence of disgraceful behaviour from people adversely affecting those who live and work in St Helens, and we will continue to utilise them for the benefit of our community.”