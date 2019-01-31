St Helens man found guilty of affray and handling stolen goods

Merseyside Police have welcomed the sentencing of two men after a stolen motorbike was spotted being ridden through Liverpool city centre.



Roads policing officers, using high powered unmarked police motorcycles, spotted the Honda motorcycle with two men onboard as it travelled along Leeds Street on June 23 last year and followed it until it arrived in Everton View.

The officers approached the two men, who abandoned the motorcycle and ran off. They were detained nearby on Netherfield Road.

The bike had been stolen from the Plymouth area in January 2018.

Jamie Hunt, 25, of Harlow Close, St Helens was given 30 weeks detention suspended for 18 months after being found guilty of affray and handling stolen goods.

Anthony Campbell, 21, of Abbey Close, Widnes, was given 99 weeks detention after being found guilty of affray and handling stolen goods. Both men appeared at Liverpool Crown Court.

Sergeant Dave Yorke from Matrix Roads Policing said: “We won’t tolerate the illegal use of motorcycles on Merseyside and our Operation Brookdale campaign which targets the illegal and antisocial use of bikes continues as a year-round operation.

“I would ask anyone who has information about where stolen motorbikes, or bikes which are being ridden in an antisocial manner, are being stored or who is riding them to contact us so we can take positive action.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @MerPoltraffic on 0151 777 5747.