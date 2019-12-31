St Helens man faces two charges of death by dangerous driving after road crash

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after two people died following a road traffic collision.



Emergency services were called to the junction of the East Lancashire Road and Stonebridge Lane, in Croxteth, following a crash between a BMW and a Ford Mondeo private hire taxi at around 5.10am on February 27.

The taxi driver and his passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 35-year-old passenger, Michelle Jennings, died in hospital on February 27, while the 51-year-old taxi driver, David Sherwin, died on March 13.

The driver of the BMW, 26-year-old Ryan Howard, of Windermere Avenue, St Helens, was charged with two counts of death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates' Court on January 28.

Merseyside Police continue to appeal for anyone with information, who witnessed this collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 0151 777 5747 or 101, quoting reference 19100077634.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on @CrimestoppersUK or 0800 555 111.