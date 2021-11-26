St Helens man charged with towel theft and assault

Anthony Arthur Halliwell has been charged with common assault and robbery.

At around 11.45am on November 11, officers arrested a man after a report of towels reportedly being stolen from the Matalan store on Watts Clift Way. The man also allegedly assaulted a member of staff.

25-year-old Anthony Arthur Halliwell, from Phoenix Brow in St Helens, has now been charged with common assault and robbery.

If you have any information about suspected theft in your area, please contact @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.