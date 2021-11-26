St Helens man charged with towel theft and assault
Detectives have charged a man with robbery and assault following an incident at a shop in St Helens earlier this month.
At around 11.45am on November 11, officers arrested a man after a report of towels reportedly being stolen from the Matalan store on Watts Clift Way. The man also allegedly assaulted a member of staff.
25-year-old Anthony Arthur Halliwell, from Phoenix Brow in St Helens, has now been charged with common assault and robbery.
If you have any information about suspected theft in your area, please contact @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.
Merseyside Police, as part of Operation Shepherd, will actively pursue all offenders involved in retail theft.