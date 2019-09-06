St Helens man charged with slew of sex offences against a child

A St Helens man has been charged with a slew of sex offences against a child.

James David Prytherch, of Cheviot Avenue, has been charged with six offences of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

The 33-year-old has also been charged with sexual communication with a child and meeting a girl following grooming.

All offences are alleged to have taken place between July and September this year.

He was charged last night and remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool magistrates court this morning, Friday September 6.

He was further remanded until Friday, October 4.