St Helens man charged with making hoax 999 calls

Stephen Wager, 25, of Manchester Row, St Helens has been charged with a malicious communications offence and bailed to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates Court on February 1, 2022.

Police received multiple reports on the morning of Wednesday, December 15 of a man with a gun at a hotel on Dale Street, Manchester.