St Helens man charged with making hoax 999 calls
A man from St Helens has been charged with a malicious communications offence after a series of hoax 999 calls were made to Greater Manchester Police and the North West Ambulance Service.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 12:41 pm
Stephen Wager, 25, of Manchester Row, St Helens has been charged with a malicious communications offence and bailed to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates Court on February 1, 2022.
Police received multiple reports on the morning of Wednesday, December 15 of a man with a gun at a hotel on Dale Street, Manchester.
Officers attended and there was no evidence of any offences being committed. Following enquiries, officers arrested a 25-year-old man nearby in the Piccadilly area.