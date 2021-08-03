St Helens man charged with drug offences

Andrew Grassick, 50, of Ley Close, Clock Face, was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

At around 4.15pm, officers on patrol on Pendlebury Street stopped a white Ford Fiesta. Officers searched the vehicle and recovered wraps of white and brown powder.

Following his arrest, the driver of the vehicle, Andrew Grassick, 50, of Ley Close, Clock Face, was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.