St Helens man charged with drug offences
A man has been charged with drug offences in St Helens yesterday (Monday, August 2).
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:34 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 3:36 pm
At around 4.15pm, officers on patrol on Pendlebury Street stopped a white Ford Fiesta. Officers searched the vehicle and recovered wraps of white and brown powder.
Following his arrest, the driver of the vehicle, Andrew Grassick, 50, of Ley Close, Clock Face, was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
He was remanded in custody and appeared in Wirral Adult Remand Court this morning (Tuesday, August 3).