St Helens man charged with drug offences

Two men from Merseyside have been charged with Class A drugs offences.



Carl Daniels, 57, of Lascelles Road in Liverpool and Daniel McCann, 31, of Waterloo Street in St Helens were arrested by officers on Lacey Street in Widnes at around 1pm on Tuesday, January 28.

Both men have been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (heroin and crack cocaine).

McCann has also been charged with criminal damage.

The men were remanded into custody and will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday January 30).