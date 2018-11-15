St Helens man charged with assaulting police officers

A St Helens man has been charged with assaulting two police officers.

Michael Burke, 29, of Ruskin Drive, Dentons Green, St Helens, was arrested in Huyton, Knowsley, last night on suspicion of breaching court bail conditions.

Two officers from the Warrington Local Policing Unit sustained injuries while making the arrest.

Burke has subsequently been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency service worker and one count of breaching court bail conditions.

He appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court today.

Burke was released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court again on January 11, 2019.