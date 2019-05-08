St Helens man charged following incident in town centre

A St Helens man has been charged with possession of a bladed article following an incident in the town centre last week.



At around 2.20am on Thursday, May 2, officers were called to Westfield Street, close to the Wheatsheaf pub, to reports of an altercation involving two men.

One of the men was reported to have been in possession of a knife and making threats.

Following enquiries, 29-year-old Frankie Parr of Corporation Street was arrested and has been charged with threatening a person with a blade / sharply-pointed article in a public place and possession of cocaine, after drugs were found at an address.

Parr appeared at Sefton Adult Remand Court on Saturday, May 4 and will appear for trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, June 4.