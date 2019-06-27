St Helens man charged following drug raids across Merseyside

A man from St Helens has been charged with drug offences
Four men, including one from St Helens, have been charged with drug offences following raids across Merseyside.


The following men have all been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine:

35-year-old James Paul Kelly of Bleak Hill Road in Windle, St Helens;

41-year-old Stephen Francis Kelly of Stalmine Road, Walton;

36-year-old Dean Woods of Water Street, Liverpool city centre;

56-year-old Paul Speedy of Cumberland Close, Anfield.

All have been remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court this morning, Thursday, June 27.

On Tuesday, 31-year-old Marc Nathan Dermott of Conway Street in Everton was charged with the following offences: Two counts of possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing ammunition for a firearm without certificate and conspiracy to supply a Class A controlled drugs

Dermott appeared at court yesterday morning and was remanded into custody to next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday 26 July.