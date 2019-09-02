St Helens man arrested following early morning assault

Police have made an arrest following a report a man was assaulted in St Helens on Monday morning (September 2).



A report was received shortly before 5.45am that a man was struck to the head by a man outside a house on Bourne Gardens, where he had also damaged a door. The offender then smashed windows at another address before making off on foot.

He was located by officers on Sherdley Road a short time later.

A 30-year-old man from Sutton Manor was arrested on suspicion of Section 47 assault and criminal damage.

The man, who had sustained minor facial injuries, was taken to Whiston Hospital where he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty, and a public order offence.

Upon discharge from hospital he was further arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon and taken to a police station to be interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100493997 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.