St Helens man arrested following drug raids across Merseyside

Five men, including one from St Helens, have been arrested and two handguns seized following raids across Merseyside.



Officers from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) have arrested five men and seized two handguns, cash and suspected drugs following warrants carried out across the borough this morning (Tuesday).

The warrants, in connection with suspected drug supply and money laundering, were carried out at six addresses one in St Helens, one in Everton, one in Tuebrook and two in Liverpool City Centre.

A further three warrants were carried out last night (Monday) in Old Swan, Wavertree and Everton resulting in the recovery of two handguns and the seizure of a large quantity of cash.

A 36-year-old man from St Helens, a 56-year-old man from Tuebrook and two men, aged 36 and 41, from Liverpool city centre were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs.

A 31-year-old man from Everton was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of ammunition without a certificate and conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug (cocaine).

All have been taken to police stations and will be questioned.

Detective Inspector Nick Hughes from NWROCU said: “This activity comes as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected cocaine supply across the UK.

“I want to reassure those who have seen activity this morning in their areas that we will continue to proactively target those we suspect of suppling drugs in the north west and beyond.

“Come forward with what you know and, working alongside our local forces and partners, the appropriate action will be taken.

"I would encourage anyone with information on serious and organised crime across the region to speak to your local force or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."