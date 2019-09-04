St Helens man arrested and recalled to prison

Police have arrested a man from St Helens and recalled him to prison after his licence was revoked.



At around 4am on Monday (September 2) officers attended an address in Mount Pleasant Avenue, St Helens.

Officers arrested James Towey, 33, who had originally been jailed for two-and-a-half years for burglary.

He was detained and subsequently transferred back to prison.

Inspector Neil Birkett said: "The recall to prison of Towey shows once again that we will stop at nothing to track down wanted offenders who do not comply with the terms of their release from prison, using all the powers available to us."

Anyone with information regarding burglaries is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information