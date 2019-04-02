St Helens man arrested after police find "significant amount" of white powder and cash

A man has been arrested after police found a "significant amount" of white powder and cash at a St Helens home.



In the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday), police arrested a 27-year-old man after carrying out a warrant at a property on Brompton Close.

Upon arrival, officers searched the residential property where they seized a large quantity of cash as well as a significant amount of white powder, both in blocks, bags and wraps, suspected to be Class A drugs.

They also recovered a stolen off road bike and two other bikes also suspected to be stolen.

Inspector Neil Birkett said: “This was a successful warrant which has allowed us to take a large amount of dangerous and deadly drugs out of circulation.

“Drug dealers do not care for the well being of those taking their produce which means that users can be left vulnerable to horrific consequences.

“Do you know someone involved in drug crime? Maybe people you don’t know are hanging around your area?

"If you have information that could help us investigating this offence or a similar one, then please get in touch.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, handling stolen goods and possession of a controlled drug and taken to custody for questioning.

He has since been released from police custody pending further investigation.

Once all evidence is gathered this will be referred to the crown prosecution service for a charging decision.

Anyone with information should DM @MerPolCC quoting ref: 19100149052.