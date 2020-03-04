St Helens man arrested after drugs found in sock

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man from Thatto Heath after he was found in possession of around 40 bags of cannabis hidden in a football sock.



The incident happened on Tuesday (March 3) at around 5:25pm when officers spotted a white Ford Focus being driven suspiciously and appearing to avoid officers.

Officers eventually stopped the car at a service station on Ashcroft Street, St Helens and after a search of the car, they found around 40 bags of cannabis hidden inside a sock as well as cash hidden in the car.

The car was seized and the man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs. He was taken to custody for further questioning.

If you know anyone using or selling drugs, we want to know about it. Get in touch via 101, DM @MerPolCC or call @CrimestoppersUK anonymously.