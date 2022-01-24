St Helens man arrested after drugs and cash seized

Some of the drugs seized

This morning (Monday, January 24) officers carried out a warrant at an address in Bold, St Helens after financial investigations showed a man at the property was living beyond his means.

A 31-year-old man from Bold was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, possession with intent to supply a class B drug and of money laundering.

He was taken to a police station in Merseyside for questioning and has since been released under investigation.

Some of the steroids seized

Officers searched the address and found approximately £5,000 in cash, a knuckle duster cannabis, steroids, several high-end items of clothing, watches, alcohol and aftershave and mobile phones and tablets.

St Helens Local Policing Chief Inspector Robert Budden said: “Carrying and supplying drugs and weapons can be hugely damaging to residents and families in our communities, often causing intimidation, violence, fear and vulnerability in our neighbourhoods.

“We hope this arrest proves that we will not tolerate drugs and will take action to make our communities a safer place to live.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about who is supplying or selling drugs in their area to contact us so we can continue to remove any drugs from streets across Merseyside.”

If you have any information on the possession of, storage or use of drugs and weapons in your community, please contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.