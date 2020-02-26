St Helens man among six jailed for part in major drug operation

A 36-year-old man from St Helens is among six men who have been sentenced to a total of 116 years for their part in a drugs operation which ran across the UK.



James Kelly of Bleak Hill Road, St Helens was sentenced to 28 years and six months for heading up the operation and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Money found at Kelly's home in St Helens

The others jailed were:

Stephen Kelly (26 years), 42, Stalmine Road, Liverpool for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

Paul Speedy (13 years), 57, Cumberland Close, Kirkdale for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Marc Dermott (26 year), 32, Conway Street, Kirkdale for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs / Possession of two Section 1 firearms and ammunition.

Dean Woods (15 years), 37, Water Street, Liverpool for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Liam Hart (7 years 6 months), Medbourne Court, Kirkby for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs -

The investigation, which was led by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU), supported by Merseyside Police, discovered that between December 2018 and June 2019, over 100 drugs runs were made across the UK by members of the Merseyside-based organised crime group (OCG).

It’ estimated over 200kg of cocaine with a street value of over £8 million pounds was sold during the seven-month period.

On June 25, 2019, Kelly head of the OCG, was arrested by officers at his home address in St Helens.

Following a search of his property, officers found £20,000 cash by his front door and two encrypted phones Kelly used to communicate with his crime group, who were selling the drugs on his behalf.

Temporary Detective Superintendent Ian Hussey from the NWROCU Investigations Team said: “This crime group were distributing multi-kilos of cocaine, on a daily basis, across the UK to Bradford, Bolton, Newcastle, London, Nottingham, Scunthorpe, Sheffield and Wrexham.

"James Kelly ran the drugs operation from his home address in St Helens, using members of his OCG to transport and sell the drugs on his behalf.

"He also enlisted his brother’s help to launder the money they made from the selling the drugs.

“This is an extremely dangerous set of individuals who have links to firearms, two of which were seized, along with ammunition, at an address in Old Swan, Liverpool, linked to Mark Dermott.

“I hope the significant prison sentences these individuals have received will serve to reassure communities in Merseyside, of how seriously we take drug dealing, and the use of firearms, which have no place on our streets in the North West.”

"If anybody has any information about potential drug dealing or about the use of firearms, I urge you to please to contact police on 101 and tell us what you know. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers and report what you know anonymously on 0800 555 111.”