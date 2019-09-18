St Helens man, 38, jailed for engaging in sexual activity with teenage girl

A St Helens man has been jailed for eight years and eight months for sexual offences, at Liverpool Crown Court today (Wednesday, September 18).



38-year-old Andrew Lamb from Pennine Drive was initially arrested in April following an investigation by specialist detectives from the Protecting Vulnerable People Unit.

Lamb was subsequently charged with two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15. He pleaded guilty to both offences.

Lamb was additionally given a 12 year Sexual Offences Prevention Order and issued with an indefinite restraining order.

Speaking after the case, Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin said: “This has been a complex investigation and we are satisfied with today’s outcome, which reflects the seriousness and impact of these offences.

“While no prison sentence can ever undo the devastation and hurt that the actions of Lamb have caused, we hope it goes some way to giving his victim a sense of justice, and allows her to begin to build a future.

“The victim in this case has showed immense bravery and courage in coming forward and has been supported throughout the investigation, and I want to take this opportunity to offer the same help to anyone who might be out there suffering in silence.

“Merseyside Police has specially trained officers who will listen to you and treat you with sensitivity and compassion, and from reliable and trusted support groups who will support you from your initial report and for as long as you need.”*

Anyone wishing to report a sexual offence can call 101 and trained call handlers will offer immediate advice and pass to specialist officers for further action. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Support for victims is also available through the registered charity the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, who can be contacted on 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063 or Rape and Sexual Assault Merseyside (RASA) on 0151 558 1801.