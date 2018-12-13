St Helens dog owner convicted under microchipping legislation

A St Helens dog owner has been convicted under the dog microchipping legislation.



Robert Rylance, 34, of Lansbury Avenue, Parr, was ordered to pay a total of £526 after being found guilty in his absence at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Magistrates’ Court of failing to have his dog's microchip details updated, as prescribed by the Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015.

The court heard how Rylances's dog was seized as a stray dog in May 2018 and on Rylance claiming his dog from St Helens Council’s Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service, Rylance was served with a notice under section 12 (a) of the The Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015 requiring him to update the details of his dog's microchip within 21 days.

Rylance failed to comply despite being served with a 'Final Opportunity to Comply' notice which effectively gives a dog owner an extra seven days to meet the requirements of the legislation.

Rylance was fined £110, with costs of £386. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Welcoming the outcome, St Helens Council’s Cabinet Member for Better Neighbourhoods, Councillor Lynn Clarke, said: “Before the microchipping law came into effect over two years ago now, dog owners were given enough notice about the change in legislation, and the council even carried out microchipping for free - so there can be no excuses.

“Well done to our Dog Welfare and Enforcement Service for pursuing this case which I hope will act as a costly reminder that we will always look to prosecute dog owners who fail to ensure their pet is registered at their home address.”